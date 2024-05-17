Timberwolves Dismantle Nuggets to Force Game 7

(ABC 6 News) — Season on the line at home in Target Center for the Timberwolves in game six against the Denver Nuggets.

Denver had a quick run to get in front early but after a timeout to gather themselves the Wolves responded with a 29-5 run showing off their defense the end the first quarter up by 17 points. Anthony Edwards ended the first with the same amount of points as Denver with 14.

Timberwolves kept their bite in the second quarter with strong performances from Naz Reid and Mike Conley getting some tough buckets to help build a halftime lead. Jaden McDaniel’s tipping one in at the buzzer to make it 59-40 Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards was putting in work leading the team with 19 points in the opening half.

Third quarter came and the Wolves were still running Jaden McDaniel’s and Anthony Edwards combining for a number of scores and forcing the Nuggets to use a timeout early. The Minnesota masterclass continued throughout the second half.

Minnesota never left a doubt about this game winning by 45 points. Dismantling the Nuggets with a 115-70 final score. Timberwolves survive and have a whole lot of momentum following them on the plane to Denver for game 7 on Sunday.