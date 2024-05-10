State Tickets Punched at District TxF Meet in St. Ansgar

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Highlights from the District 1A State Qualifying meet in St. Ansgar.

Automatic State Qualifiers:

St. Ansgar- Girls 800m Sprint Medley, Girls 4x800m relay, Girls Shuttle Hurdle, Girls Distance Medley, Amelia Porisch (400m), Drew Powers (400m), Lila Powers (800m), Dylan Brumm (200m), Linsay Kruse (Discus), Josie Jahr (Discus), Hunter Hillman (Discus), Braden Halvorson (Shot Put), and the Girls team placed 1st overall so they are heading to state as a whole.

Lake Mills- Girls 800m Sprint Medley, Knute Rogne (3200m), Boys 4x800m Relay, Avery Eastvold (100m and High Jump), Boys Distance Medley, Girls 4x200m relay, Kade Van Roekel (800m), Reagan Eastvold (200m), Girls 4x100m relay, and the Boys 4x100m relay.

West Hancock- Boys 800m Sprint Medley, Boys Shuttle Hurdle, Brady Bixel (100m), Girls 4x200m relay, Boys 4x200m relay, Mitchell Smith (110m and 400m Hurdles), Boys 4x100m relay, Boys 4x400m relay and the Boys Team Placed First overall so they are heading to state.

Northwood-Kensett- Girls Shuttle Hurdle, Macy Thorson (100m and 200m), Lindsey Moore (100m and 400m Hurdles), Morgan Wallin (100m Hurdles), and the Girls 4x100m relay.

Riceville- Claire Zweibohmer (3000m and 1500m), Kaden Kobliska (400m), Aidan Ebert (800m), and Shayla Greely (400m Hurdles and Long Jump)

Complete results and times for every event can be found at https://results.aatiming.com/meets/37538/events/relay/244282