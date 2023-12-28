Prep of the Week: Gryffon Funke

Gryffon Funke continues to be a vital spark for Dodge County with his knack for scoring as well as assisting on goals.

(ABC 6 News) — The name Gryffon Funke has been synonymous with goals this season.

“Yeah, I mean it’s a blessing to have such a talented player,” Wildcats head coach Nick Davidson said.

Through nine games Funke has scored 20 goals while also not being a stranger to sharing the puck with 11 assists.

“A lot of the goals won’t happen unless I got the linemates I have to give me the puck,” Funke noted. “We try to spread it out, but it’s just about trying to drive the net and get the puck to the net as much as possible.”

He is not alone; Dodge County has quite the one-two punch when it comes to scoring with one teammate finding him more than others.

Brett Ludvigsen has 18 assists this year, many of them finding Funke’s stick before ending up in the back of the net.

“I would argue that we have that the best duo in the state,” Ludvigsen said. “I’m more of a pass-first player and Gryffon is more of a shot-first guy. So it’s pretty nice having that connection where I can just give him the puck and know he’s going to score. Cause I kind of like making plays, so it helps there’s a guy that can finish all of them.”

They’ve had no problem lighting up the scoreboard and that makes Davidson’s job a little bit easier.

“Gryffon’s always been a natural goal scorer and just to see him elevate his game — he’s really working on other aspects of his game other than the scoring piece which is really helping him become an all-around player. So it’s just a huge impact on our team and it really brings all the other kids up trying to catch those stats and everything as well.”

“He’s always open, every single time I look up, I’m looking for a guy that’s going to be open,” Ludvigsen emphasized “If he’s there, he’s gonna be there and he is most of the time.”

Simply put, Funke always ends up in the right place at the right time; a trend the Wildcats hope to follow through the end of their season.