Waldorf promotes Tyler Chapa to full-time role as Warriors Football Head Coach

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, good news arrived for Waldorf Football interim head coach Tyler Chapa was promoted to a full-time role as head coach of Warriors Football.

Coach Chapa said in a statement, “My wife and I are extremely excited for this journey and look forward to building on what we have done over the years.”

Chapa has been on the Warriors staff since 2019, with 2023 being his first year leading the team. The Warriors are currently 3-2 and host Valley City State next on October 7.