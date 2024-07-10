Top of Iowa Conference Baseball All-First Team list

Jose Solis KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) — Local First-Teamers on the Top of Iowa Conference Baseball All-Conference list.

Forest City Indians

  • Ty Dillavou
  • James Hagen
  • Tommy Miller
  • Jack Thompson

GHV Cardinals

  • Mason Graham
  • Andrew Hook
  • Kaden Kral

Osage Green Devils

  • Darren Adams
  • Max Gast
  • Nolan Heard

Newman Catholic Knights

  • Andrew Fitzsimmons
  • Toby Kesten
  • Malachi O’Brien
  • Gage Petersen

St. Ansgar Saints

  • Max Beland
  • Jayce Schwiesow
  • Carsen Sparrow
  • Gus Walk

Lake Mills Bulldogs

  • Kane Koch

West Hancock Eagles

  • Zach Beukema

Northwood-Kensett Vikings

  • Evan Lorenzen