Top of Iowa Conference Baseball All-First Team list
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — Local First-Teamers on the Top of Iowa Conference Baseball All-Conference list.
Forest City Indians
- Ty Dillavou
- James Hagen
- Tommy Miller
- Jack Thompson
GHV Cardinals
- Mason Graham
- Andrew Hook
- Kaden Kral
Osage Green Devils
- Darren Adams
- Max Gast
- Nolan Heard
Newman Catholic Knights
- Andrew Fitzsimmons
- Toby Kesten
- Malachi O’Brien
- Gage Petersen
St. Ansgar Saints
- Max Beland
- Jayce Schwiesow
- Carsen Sparrow
- Gus Walk
Lake Mills Bulldogs
- Kane Koch
West Hancock Eagles
- Zach Beukema
Northwood-Kensett Vikings
- Evan Lorenzen