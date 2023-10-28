Lake Mills Boys’ Cross Country wins Class 1A State Championship

Bulldogs finished with 111 points to capture first place in Fort Dodge.

(ABC 6 News) — The Lake Mills Bulldogs entered the Iowa Cross Country State Championships in Fort Dodge and came out with a State title.

The boys cross country team captured a 111 total score to eclipse ACGC and Woodbine Community for the championship in the boys’ 5,000m race.

Justin Rygh led the way with a 16:14.9 finish in 6th place. Kade Van Roekel, Knute Rogne, Hayden Thompson, Stephen Brandenburg, Kacey Renneker and Royce Peterson all brought up the rear.