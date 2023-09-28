Kingsland Football’s Beau Wiersma commits to Winona State

The former Prep of the Week will join 2022 teammate Mason Kolling with the Warriors.

(ABC 6 News) — Another local football star is on his way to Winona State.

Former Prep of the Week Beau Wiersma has chosen to play for the Warriors following the end of his high school career.

The standout running back revealed his commitment to Winona State Tuesday night as he’ll be among a handful of former prep studs from Southeast Minnesota on the roster. Wiersma’s 2021 Kingsland teammate Mason Kolling is currently a freshman tight end for the Warriors football.

Wiersma’s decision comes not too long after Stewartville’s Caleb Jannsen made his commitment to the Warriors official this week.

Wiersma has 844 rushing yards for Knights Football this year with a team-high 14 touchdowns.

The Knights host Houston this Friday night at 7 PM.