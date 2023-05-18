Cyclones tailgate tour makes stop in Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – In front of over 500 Cyclone fans, one of the largest the tour has seen, the Iowa State tailgate had coaches and supporters mingled inside the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake.

The night was also one of celebration, honoring the Women’s Basketball team’s Big 12 Title. Former ISU quarterback Brock Purdy going from last pick in the draft to a game away from the Super Bowl. And of course, winning the Cy-Hawk Trophy.

As everyone is eager for the next season of ISU Athletics, the evening highlighted the strong bonds and goals that all ISU faithful share. Because moments like this, are what fuel the storm behind the Cyclones.

Now with this stop this actually wraps up week one of the ISU tailgate tour. Week 2 will kick off on May 22. That will take place in Marshalltown for anyone that has missed the opportunities in week 1.