(ABC 6 News) – On April 5, the Winona Police Department K announced they received a donated bullet and stab protective vest for K-9 unit Delta from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.

Delta’s vest was sponsored by the National Police Association.

The nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s was founding in 2009, in order to provide assistance to our dogs in blue.

If you would like to donate to Vested Interest in K9s, CLICK HERE.