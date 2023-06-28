Wild 2023-24 season schedule released; Oct. 12 opener

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Wild open the new season on Thursday, October 12th against the Florida Panthers at the Xcel Energy Center. That’s the first date on the 2023-24 season calendar the NHL released on Tuesday.

The schedule also includes two games against the Ottawa Senators on November 18/19 in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series.

The regular season finale will be Thursday, April 18th at home against Seattle.

The 2023-24 schedule consists of 82 games – 41 home and 41 road. Minnesota’s home schedule features 19 weekend games (3 on Friday, 10 on Saturday and 6 on Sunday). January holds the most home games in a month this season with nine. The Wild’s longest homestand is six games, March 23-April 6. Minnesota will play seven road games in December and February. The Wild will travel for a season-high, five-game road trip April 7-15.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 13 games that start before 5:00 p.m. this season, 10 home games and 3 on the road. Last season the team played 12 games that started before 5:00 p.m.

The Wild will play two games in Stockholm as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series – Sweden. Minnesota will be the road team against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10:00 a.m. CT (5:00 p.m. in Sweden) and the home team vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7:00 a.m. CT (2:00 p.m. in Sweden) at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

The Wild will play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests. The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will be held at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Feb. 2-3.

The on-sale date and pricing for Minnesota Wild regular season tickets will be announced at a later date.

View the complete 2023-2024 Minnesota Wild Schedule below.