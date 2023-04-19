Gov. Walz addresses statewide flooding outlook, preparations

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Tim Walz, local and state officials addressed the state’s spring flood outlook and preparations on Wednesday morning.

Walz was joined by Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, Twin Cities National Weather Service Meteorologist in Charge Dan Hawblitzel, Homeland Security and Management Interim Director Kevin Reed, and others.

People all over Minnesota have been preparing for flooding, as spring thaws the snow and temperatures warm up.

Watch the stream below from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

