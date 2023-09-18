Walz selects new Commissioner of Administration

On Sept. 18, Governor Tim Walz announced he appointed Tamar Gronvall to serve as Commissioner of Administration.

The Commissioner of Administration oversees and manages administrative functions of executive branch state agencies. Gronvall will oversee about $2 billion in state purchases in a single year and another $176.5 million in operating costs.

Gronvall provided legal counsel and mediation as director at the Office for Conflict Resolution at her alma mater, the University of Minnesota; Gronvall also secured federal funding for multiple state agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic during her brief position at the State Emergency Operations Center.

“Tamar also provided excellent management and analytical skills when she supported Minnesota Management and Budget as an advisor. She is a dedicated public servant, and she will excel as Commissioner of Administration in the Walz-Flanagan Administration,” said University of Minnesota’s Senior Vice President of Finance and Operations Myron Frans.

Gronvall will begin on Oct. 9, taking over from temporary commissioner Stacie Christensen.