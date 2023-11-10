USDL finds 3M worker’s fatal injuries preventable

(ABC 6 News) – On Nov. 7, 2023 the U.S. Department of Labor’s investigation into a death at a 3M facility in Prairie du Chien, Wis. in May, 2023 revealed the company willfully violated federal safety regulations.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) inspectors learned the employee helped to set-up a plastic extrusion when when they became caught in the machine.

OSHA determined that the 3M Company violated federal regulations regarding the control of hazardous energy during set-up, service and operation of the machine.

According to an OSHA statement, “The incident followed the company’s assessment of equipment at its U.S. and Canadian plants in May 2022 after a fatality at a 3M facility in Alexandria, Minnesota, in February 2022.”

According to a notice of penalty from OSHA, OSHA cited 3M for two willful safety violations, costing the company $312,518 in proposed penalties.

3M reported about $5.7 billion in profit in 2022.

According to investigators, the 3M Company failed to use proper procedures for control of hazardous energy nor did it implement energy control application steps for when employees set up the production line by hand.

Investigators also found that the 3M plant permitted workers to “circumvent machine guarding to cut and remove wrapped fibers from rotating powered rollers and to remove fibers from the floor, which exposed them to caught-in hazards.”