Updates for Rochester Towers expected Monday

(ABC 6 News) – Construction crews surrounded the 15-story Rochester Towers building in downtown Rochester over the weekend – doing something called shoring.

Shoring is the process of temporarily supporting a building with sturdy “props” that look like bars, often made of metal. This ensures that the building does not collapse while construction and engineering teams decide how to repair parts of the building that led to concerns in the first place.

Jepsen Structural was the company making the emergency repairs Friday. In a statement posted to their social media they said:

“The city building officials, the fire department, public works, the building management and engineers, all did a great job. As our buildings and infrastructure are aging, this situation will happen again and we hope the outcome is the same as this one.”

Jepsen Structural also explained to ABC 6 News that the orange markings seen on the building are potential problem spots engineers will take a look at. While crews say they stabilized the building over the weekend, they have yet to make major repairs.

Residents and the public are still asked to stay away from the site. Engineering and constructions teams, along with the City of Rochester, are expected to meet Monday morning to make a repair plan.