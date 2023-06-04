Rochester Towers provides updates on when tenants could move back in

(ABC 6 News) – Around 200 tenants were forced to evacuate the Rochester Towers Condominium Friday night after the city deemed its structure unsafe.

In an email to tenants, FirstService Residential says that as of 4 o’clock today, all emergency shoring and confinement for stabilization have been installed at the east and west column locations.

The building will remain locked, and engineering and construction teams are meeting Monday to discuss repair options for the columns.

People in the area, however, say the situation still leaves them concerned for the tenant’s safety.

“You’re putting your life on hold, not only that it affects your employment too you know getting around that, working around that and even then, if it’s for people who don’t feel comfortable moving into a situation like that are they willing to accommodate them even further out,” Rochester resident Tim Demars said.

More than a dozen units won’t be able to return to the building for at least another week.

Even if your unit is not specifically listed, tenants are still asked to extend their temporary housing through Tuesday.

Updates from officials are expected to come on Monday including a plan for when tenants can come home.

“I just want everybody to be safe and I want the town to be safe, the community and everything, and people can continue on living,” Rochester resident Larry Loving said.

2nd St SW reopened to drivers at ten o’clock tonight, but northbound lanes on 5th Ave SW from 2nd St SW to 3rd St SW will remain closed until all construction materials have been removed from the area.