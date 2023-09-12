University of Minnesota Rochester Celebrates Grand Opening of New Student Facilities

(ABC 6 News) – The University of Minnesota Rochester will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of the Student Life Center.

The center will house a new residence hall for first-year students, Admissions Welcome Center, Intercultural Center, fitness facilities and a dining center.

The university intends the new facilities to cater to community building and student wellness.

The intercultural center will focus on providing a gathering space for diversity and inclusion programming for the UMR community.

The new fitness facility will feature recreational activities as well as general fitness amenities such as weightlifting equipment, studio fitness and cardio space.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday Sept. 13 at 4 P.M. in front of the Student Life Center at 150 Broadway Ave S. in Rochester.