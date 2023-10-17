Homecoming canceled at Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public School after vandalism

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public School near Mankato, Minn. have announced a complete cancelation of all homecoming activities on Friday as a result of graphic, homophobic and racist graffiti and comments.

Superintendent John Regan issued a statement on Oct. 14, stating a continuation of “troubling behaviors” prompted Regan to cancel all activities including Homecoming Coronation, the school’s pep fest and homecoming dance.

ABC 6 received multiple photos of a vehicle tagged with phallic drawings, a swastika, multiple racial and homophobic slurs. Due to the nature of the graffiti, ABC 6 has chosen not to make these images public.

“We hold our students to high standards, whether it’s in the classroom, competing in extracurricular activities, or taking part in other events,” said Regan. “We will continue to take all code of conduct violations very seriously and will issue disciplinary action when possible.”