Troopers identified in Minneapolis I-94 shooting

(KSTP) – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the three troopers involved in Monday’s traffic stop of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis that ended with Cobb fatally shot.

According to the BCA, the trooper who fired his weapon and shot Cobb has been identified as Ryan Londregan, who officials say has about a year-and-a-half of experience in law enforcement.

The agency said Thursday that Londregan, as well as Trooper Brett Seide, suffered minor injuries after being knocked down when Cobb began driving away. While Cobb was pulled over, authorities say Seide found out that Cobb was wanted for a felony order-for-protection violation in Ramsey County.

Before driving away, the BCA says troopers Seide and Londregan attempted to physically remove Cobb from his vehicle because he refused to get out voluntarily. During this time, authorities say Cobb was shot by Londregan.

A third trooper, identified as Garrett Erickson, also responded to the call and didn’t use force, according to the BCA. He also wasn’t injured.

This comes as the Communities United Against Police Brutality (CUAPB) organization calls for an independent investigation into Cobb’s death.

CUAPB and the Racial Justice Network expressed concerns that the current investigators with the BCA are too close to the Minnesota State Patrol given they are both divisions of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS).

A representative from DPS said at a press conference on Tuesday that the BCA typically investigates all incidents involving an officer firing their gun, adding that the State Patrol and the BCA operate separately.

RELATED: BCA investigating after driver killed while trying to flee traffic stop on I-94

CUAPB is asking for an independent investigator with no ties to the government in addition to charges for the troopers involved in the shooting, saying, “These officers engaged in excessive, unnecessary force including deadly force that killed Mr. Cobb and endangered others. Had anyone else in the community engaged in this conduct, they would already be arrested and charged. The standard for law enforcement officers must be even higher.”

RELATED: Minnesota trooper fatally shot man fleeing questioning for alleged restraining order violation

Body camera footage from the incident was released on Wednesday. At a press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Cobb’s mother, Nyra Fields-Miller, said, “I think somebody else should shed some tears. I would like those officers to man up, and let’s bring justice forth.”

The BCA says although a handgun was found on the floor behind the center console in the back of Cobb’s vehicle, as well as two cartridge casings, he isn’t seen holding the gun on any available video. The agency confirmed with ABC Twin Cities affiliate, KSTP-TV on Thursday afternoon that the gun found inside the vehicle does not belong to a trooper.

Investigators are requesting that anyone who witnessed or has video of the incident contacts them by calling 877-996-6222.

On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz tweeted his condolences for Cobb’s family and confirmed that an investigation is already underway.