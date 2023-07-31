BCA investigation involving state trooper underway, stretch of I-94 reopens in Minneapolis

(KSTP) – A portion of westbound I-94 in Minneapolis is back open Monday after being closed for several hours during the overnight and morning rush hour.

The closure was due to members of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) investigating what they say is a “use of force” incident involving a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP).

The highway was closed from West Broadway to 49th Avenue North, which is several miles through North Minneapolis. Drivers were being directed off the interstate, and some drivers had to turn around.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. Monday on I-94 at 42nd Avenue when members of both the MSP and the Minneapolis Police Department responded.

Lanes were reopened around 9:45 a.m. Monday.

As of this time, the BCA and MSP haven’t released any details regarding the ongoing investigation.