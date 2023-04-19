Zumbrota PD mourns loss of former officer

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, the Zumbrota Police department announced the loss of a retired police officer.

Zumbrota Police shared the following statement on social media:

“It is with deep sadness that the Zumbrota Police Department announces the death of retired Police Officer Gary Schroeder Jr, age 46. Gary faithfully served the community for 18 years before medically retiring at the end of 2020. In addition to serving with the Police Department, Gary served as a member of the Zumbrota Fire Department for many years. Gary fought a hard and courageous battle against PTSD attained in the line of duty. Gary died of suicide on April 17th, 2023. He will be fondly remembered for his hearty laugh and his deep love for his community. The Officers of the Zumbrota Police Department express our sincerest condolences to the Schroeder family, Gary’s friends and all of those who were blessed by his presence.” Zumbrota Police Department

The Zumbrota Police Department encourages anyone who is experiencing distress to reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting to 988 or reaching out online at 988lifeline.org

Visitation will be Sunday, April 23rd from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota.

Funeral Services will be Monday, April 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, with a visitation one hour prior.