Woman shot in Cannon Falls incident released from hospital

(ABC 6 News) – The 26-year-old female victim who was shot in Cannon Falls on Wednesday triggering a shelter in-place for residents and a lockdown at nearby schools, was treated and released from a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the Cannon Falls Police Department.

At approximately 11:32 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a 9-1-1 call of a female that reported being shot in a residential neighborhood in Cannon Falls. Officers located a female victim in the 300 block of 1st St. N with a gunshot wound and took her to safety. She was then transported by ambulance to a level one trauma center.

Because of the location of the incident, Highway 19 traffic was detoured from around the incident location. Cannon Falls schools were also notified and implemented a lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

The residence was contained while law enforcement and first responders extracted 9 children and one adult from a nearby daycare that was within the perimeter and transported to safety.

A 25-year-old suspect later identified as Dean I. Anderson of Cannon Falls, was believed to be inside the residence with firearms and known to be hostile to law enforcement. An Emergency Response Team (ERT) was brought in to assist with making contact with the suspect. After several unsuccessful attempts, a search warrant was executed to enter the residence.

At approximately 5:05 p.m., ERT utilized a robot and drone to enter and search the residence and found the suspect with a gunshot wound to the head. The suspect was verified to be deceased and transferred to the Southeastern Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Evidence was collected from the residence by the Minnesota BCA and Cannon Falls Police Department in which guns, controlled substances and forensic evidence were removed.

The crime scene was released at approximately 4:22 a.m. Thursday and Highway 19 was reopened to traffic.

The Cannon Falls Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.