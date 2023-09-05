Woman faces DUI charge after crashing into Oronoco fire hall

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman faces a DUI charge after driving into the Oronoco fire hall.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the fire station on 2nd Street NW at about 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3.

There, they took 37-year-old Tiffany Schneider into custody after witnesses alleged that she had been drinking and smoking earlier in the day, and had steered the car in and out of ditches on the way home before crashing into the fire hall’s garage while trying to turn at the corner.

Schneider was taken to St. Marys, medically cleared, and then taken to the Olmsted County ADC where Capt. Tim Parkin said she blew a 0.10 percent blood alcohol concentration.

The legal limit for drivers is 0.08 percent.

Tiffany Schneider / Olmsted County ADC

Schneider faces a 4th-degree dui charge and possible damage to property charges.