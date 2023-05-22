Two arrested in relation to Ashland Drive shooting Friday

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested two men — Michael King and Joshua Adams — in relation to a shooting at 1990 Ashland Drive NW Friday.

According to captain Casey Moilanen, during an altercation, both Rochester men allegedly fired shots at each other outside the building.

According to court records, five witnesses described a disagreement between multiple parties, in which King was recruited to retrieve a set of keys.

According to court documents, the suspects and witnesses gave different accounts of the shots fired, but both men told law enforcement their own guns after the other shot.

King told law enforcement he fired eleven to twelve shots, while Adams said he fired once.

Moilanen said witnesses described a Red Equinox King rode in leaving the complex, and police arrested the 23-year-old man after a traffic stop on 19th street and Valleyhigh Drive.

Police arrested Adams, 27, at the apartment complex, Moilanen added.

Each faces a referred charge of 2nd-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents filed Monday, May 22, King also faces a charge of drive-by shooting toward a person.

No one was injured in the shooting, and police recovered both guns, Moilanen said.