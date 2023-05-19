Police investigating shooting at NW Rochester apartment complex

(ABC 6 News) – One person has been taken into custody following a shooting in NW Rochester Friday evening.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. at the Ashland Place apartments in the 1900 block of Ashland Drive NW. The complex is in the area of West Circle Drive and Highway 14.

Officers are investigating and have set up yellow crime scene tape around the area. Police say multiple shots were fired outside the buildings but no one was injured or property damage has been reported.

Police say there is a no danger to the public at this time.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information as it becomes available.