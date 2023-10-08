Twins fans sound off at ALDS watch party at Target Field

The field welcomed Twins fans to watch Game 1 of the ALDS against the Astros.

(ABC 6 News) — More than 6,000 fans settled into the Champions Club at Target Field to watch the Minnesota Twins face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Saturday.

Despite lacking the glitz and glamour that would have fit in for a Twins home playoff game, fans made sure Target Field was still full of loud and proud energy.

“It was definitely different than being at a real game,” Twins fan Kristie Schafer said. “So, we were here a few nights ago when the Twins won against the Blue Jays but [it] was still great to be around other fans versus sitting at home.”

“It’s fantastic being here with all my family and friends,” added Derek Gordon, who came from Bismarck, North Dakota for the watch party. “But we need a win, Twins can win.”

Kristie Schafer attended the party with her husband, Dave, who mentioned that despite the atmosphere, it wasn’t quite the same as seeing the Twins team below on the field.

“It felt like we couldn’t quite connect with the players on the field with our screams and our cheering, right? So, it was a little difficult.”

“Well, this guy told me that I had left to go to the bathroom and that’s when they actually scored,” Gordon said alongside fellow North Dakotan Jason Heim. “So, I think I just need to not be around and I think I’ll be fine.”

“It was pretty cool,” Heim, a native of Dickinson, said of the watch party. “Getting back in it, you know?”

The Twins rally ultimately came short against the Astros, losing 6-4 despite back-to-back home runs from Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis.

Sunday’s Game 2 in Houston is slated for 7:03 PM as the Twins aim for their first ALDS win since 2004.