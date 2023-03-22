‘This Is Food Union’ opens in downtown Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – There’s a new business in the Med City and it’s called ‘This is Food Union.’

Owner LeeAnn Zubay has been in this industry for as long as she can remember.

She loves to sell specialty food items. She started selling online and decided to chase her dream by opening a store.

“There’s a lot of little pieces in here. So if you show up, I can talk your ear off and tell you where everything came from because its all important to me,” Zubay said.

Something that’s important to her is Cheese and Charcuterie.

It sells out quick and she offers a subscription service for it.

