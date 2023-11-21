Shots fired in rural Freeborn County Monday night

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office responded to shots fired at a house between Conger and Albert Lea at around 6:30 p.m. Monday on 690 Avenue.

When deputies arrived on scene, no vehicles or individuals were outside of the residence. Officers identified several bullet holes in the house, including a broken living room window.

Sheriff Ryan Shea called this an isolated incident. “We don’t have any reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the general public safety. We believe this was a targeted attack.”

Two residents were home at the time of the shots being fired, but no one was injured.

If you have any leads as to who may have done this, you are asked to call the Freeborn County Sherriff’s Office.

If you had a camera on near 180 street and 690 Avenue, deputies ask you to check your cameras between 6:25 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for vehicles.

This is still an ongoing investigation. We will have more information as soon as it becomes available.