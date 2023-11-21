No arrests or injuries following shooting in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office says there are no arrests or reported injuries after a shooting in Albert Lea, according to a press release.

Deputies responded to a home in the 17000 block of 690 Ave. just after 6:30 p.m. Monday night, where someone allegedly shot the residence, shattering a window.

According to Lieutenant Whitney Wacholz, when deputies arrived on scene, there were no vehicles or individuals outside of the residence.

Deputies report seeing multiple bullet holes above the living room window, and a bullet hole in a window on the northeast side of the building.

The two victims who were inside the residence during the shooting; they were not injured and did not see a vehicle or any individuals, according to the sheriff’s office.

No arrest have been made, and Lieutenant Wacholz says this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked contact the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office at 507-377-5200 option 5.

ABC 6 News will update this story as more information is made available.