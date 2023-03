(ABC 6 News) – One person was taken into custody following a short police chase in northwest Rochester Thursday

Rochester police say around 3:30 p.m., the department received a report of a vehicle speeding, swerving in and out of traffic and running red lights in the area of 55th Street NW and 18th Ave NW.

The vehicle rolled on 55th St. NW and then the driver exited and fled on foot.

Officers had him in custody a few minutes later.