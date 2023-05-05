Searching for Linda Anger: 30 years later

(ABC 6 News) – It’s a 30-year-old cold case. What happened to mother Linda Anger? She was living in Rochester with her ex-husband, his wife and her 2 young boys when she want missing.

On May 7, 1993, Anger’s ex-husband Dennis said he dropped at what used to be the Olmsted County Government Center. She had an appointment, but never showed up for it. Now, 30 years later, the case is still open.

On May 8,1993, co-workers of Linda anger were worried after Linda didn’t show up for work, so they contacted the sheriff’s office.

Although investigators considered her former husband the main suspect, he has since died having never been charged.

It’s a case that has left her oldest son DJ still asking questions he says were never answered.