RPS students asked not to report to school on Monday

(ABC 6 News) – After announcing that they are investigating a cybersecurity threat, Rochester Public Schools is asking students not to report to school on Monday.

On Thursday, April 6, the RPS technology staff detected unusual activity on their school district’s technology network. RPS says they are working with third-party cybersecurity professionals to conduct a detailed examination of RPS systems and data.

In the meantime, students and staff will not be able to access their RPS Google accounts. RPS said phones at school district buildings are also being impacted.

Now RPS is saying that it would be difficult to provide students with instruction without internet access and their core systems. So they are asking students to stay home on Monday.

The district will use the day to plan on how to operate schools with no or reduced access to technology.

Sports and other extracurricular activities will go on as planned and School Aged Child Care (SACC) will also continue.

The district plans to have students back in the classroom on Tuesday.

