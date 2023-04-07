RPS investigating “irregular activity” spotted on its network

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) said they are investigating a cybersecurity threat that was detected on its network Thursday.

RPS discovered “irregular activity” on its network saying its technology staff responded immediately shutting down district-wide internet in order to review and address the issue.

RPS said they are working with third-party cybersecurity professionals to conduct a detailed examination of RPS systems and data.

In the meantime, students and staff will not be able to access their RPS Google accounts while district systems and data are being examined. RPS said phones at school district buildings are also being impacted and may not operate.

RPS said they will provide an update on their website, and on Skylert, their messaging system no later than Sunday evening. RPS students and staff are currently on spring break.

