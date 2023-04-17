RPS names new Century High School principal

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Public Schools has named Monde Schwartz as the new Century High School principal.



Monde is currently the principal at Prairie Winds Middle School in the Mankato School District, a position she has held since 2019. Prior to that she held various positions within Mankato Schools including as an assistant principal, Career and Technical Education coordinator, Continuous Improvement coach, and high school social studies teacher.

“We are thrilled to have Monde join our team,” said Superintendent Kent Pekel. “Monde is a student-centered, relationship-focused leader and I have no doubt that these qualities will set her up to be a strong leader for Century High. She was the stand out choice for those in our interview team.”

The search for a new Century principal began shortly after current principal Nate Walbruch announced his resignation this past February. The interview team to search for a new principal consisted of current staff, parents, and District personnel. Monde was selected from a pool of high quality candidates.

“I’m thrilled about this opportunity to be involved in a District that has such a high reputation,” said Schwartz. “I can’t wait to work with the students, staff, and families at Century on our continued journey towards excellence.”

Monde holds a Bachelor of Arts from Gustavus Adolphus and a Master of Science and Specialist from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She will begin her position at RPS on July 1.