Rochester police warn NW residents after burglary

(ABC 6 News) – Police responded to a NW Rochester burglary Sunday night.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with the RPD, a family left their home in the 1400 block of 41st street NW around 4 p.m., and returned at about 9 p.m. Sept. 10 to find a patio door open with the lock broken.

Someone had clearly gone through the house, leaving cabinet doors open, and taken $6,000 worth of jewelry, Moilanen said.

Moilanen said Rochester residents should remember to leave lights on, charge or change their camera batteries, and lock doors before leaving the house.

Neighbors should call dispatch if they see suspicious activity at a nearby home, he added.