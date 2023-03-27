Rochester man arrested on warrant to stand trial on DWI charges

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man who failed to appear on DWI charges Thursday, March 23, was arrested over the weekend and will stand trial April 3.

Aden Hassan Aden, 32, was charged with driving while impaired–controlled substance Feb. 7, 2022, then received two more counts of driving while impaired Feb. 10, 2022.

Aden was scheduled to appear in Olmsted County Court Thursday, but failed to appear. A warrant was issued for his arrest, until he was located and arrested over the weekend.

Aden is now scheduled to stand trial on the multiple DWI charges Monday, April 3.

Aden was previously sentenced to five years’ probation in Olmsted County Court for various 2022 traffic and drug charges involving fentanyl pills.

