Robin Wolfram joins anchor James Wilcox on ABC 6 News beginning May 1

(ABC 6 News) – Emmy award-winning journalist, Robin Wolfram will return to the news desk joining anchor, and newly named Managing Editor, James Wilcox, beginning May 1 for the 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. news.

Wolfram is a familiar face to the area having spent several years as evening news anchor in Rochester, Mason City and the Twin Cities. Rhonda LaVelle, Vice-President and General Manager, says “We are so excited to have Robin join James on ABC 6 News. This is a fresh but familiar team to our viewers. They both come with a lot of experience and the trust people look for in our local broadcasters. They are committed to telling the great stories in our community.”

The announcement comes after anchor Laura Lee announced in March that after 13 years she will be leaving ABC 6 at the end of April.

RELATED: After 13 years, anchor Laura Lee is leaving ABC 6 News

In addition to television news, Robin also hosted a popular show on HGTV, where she shared her passion for design, DIY projects, and home improvement tips. Her expertise in this area has made her a sought-after expert by national media outlets and publications.

Robin left her television career behind seven years ago when she made the decision to move back to Iowa to become her parents’ full-time caregiver. “Not only was it a gift I felt I was giving my parents as they transitioned from this life to the next…But it turned out to be one of the greatest blessings I have ever received!”

Robin looks forward to joining James Wilcox as the evening newscaster at KAAL where she will continue to inform, educate, and inspire viewers with her insightful reporting and engaging personality.

“I could not be more excited that James Wilcox has decided to stay with ABC 6 News.” Brianna Cook, News Director, commented, “He is a team player, a strong anchor, and he’s passionate about what he does. He’s been a leader in this newsroom since day one, so it was a no-brainer to promote him to the Managing Editor role. He brings more than 20 years of experience with him, and we are lucky to have him.”

Throughout his career, James has sat down with Presidential candidates, members of Congress, Olympic athletes, and numerous entertainers and celebrities ranging from stars of the Brady Bunch to the Backstreet Boys.

James says he’s most proud of the relationships he’s formed with the everyday people he’s reported on and helping bring positive change.

James Wilcox joined ABC 6 News in 2009. He grew up in Brownsdale, graduated from Hayfield High School, and received a degree in Mass Communications from St. Cloud State University.