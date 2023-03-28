After 13 years, anchor Laura Lee is leaving ABC 6 News

(ABC 6 News) – They say all good things come to an end. We are sad to announce that our very own anchor Laura Lee will be leaving ABC 6 News at the end of April.

Laura has been with us since 2010, now just over 13 years, and it is hard to put into words what all Laura has meant to this station and the region during her time here at ABC 6 News.

Laura has been a force for us, and we are going to miss her very much, but on the other hand, we are so excited for her to take the next step in her career.