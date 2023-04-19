Representative Andy Smith files for bankruptcy

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota House Representative Andy Smith has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The first term House Representative for Rochester has filed through attorney Karl Kruger of Kruger Law office in Rochester.

According to court documents, Smith’s total liabilities owed to eight creditors are approximately 204-thousand dollars. Smith’s wife Anna, who owns and operates Garden Party Books and Zumbro Literary Society, was not included in the bankruptcy filing.