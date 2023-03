(ABC 6 News) – KAAL-TV 6.4 will be switching from TrueReal TV to Bounce TV starting at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

The TrueReal Digital Network will be merging into Defy TV Network by it’s host E.W. Scripps Co.

As a result, KAAL-TV 6.4 will air Bounce TV in its place.

Bounce TV is the first African-American broadcast TV network featuring movies, original shows and comedy series.

