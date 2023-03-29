Preston Veterans Home hosts open house

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday, an open house was held for Preston’s long-awaited 10-acre Veterans home.

With the home set to open in just a few months, the community got a glimpse of the home’s progress.



Administrator David Dunn says the open house was a huge success – people interested in living and working in the home dropped by for more information.

Currently, Dunn has 7 positions filled. Come May. he will look to fill 115 more positions with mostly nurses, cooks, and maintenance. Dunn says the support from the community has been amazing.

“It feels great. You know when i started here in November just from day one, this community is just so open. They worked really hard to get this facility built. This community is anxious to get inside the building, which, we all are,” explained Dunn.



Dunn says hundreds of people came through Tuesday and dozens signed up to volunteer at the home.