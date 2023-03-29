President Joe Biden to travel to Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) – President Joe Biden will travel to the Minneapolis area on April 3, as part of his Administration’s Investing in America tour.

The White House says the President will discuss how his economic agenda has led to the strongest job growth in history, over $435 billion in major private sector investments nationwide, stronger supply chains here at home, and a Made in America manufacturing and clean energy boom.

The ‘Investing in America’ tour highlights how President Biden’s Investing in America agenda – including historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, and the American Rescue Plan – is unleashing a manufacturing boom, helping rebuild our infrastructure and bring back supply chains, lowering costs for hardworking families, and creating jobs that don’t require a four-year degree across the country.