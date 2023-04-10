Power outage affects hundreds in NE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A power outage in northeast Rochester early Monday afternoon left over 300 customers without power.

Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reported the outage around 1:47 p.m. near 37th St. NE and East River Road NE. An RPU outage map said over 350 customers were affected.

Rochester police tell us that a semi truck was leaving a parking lot in this area, when the top of the truck caught a lower power line.

There were no injuries from the crash, but RPU says at least two power lines were impacted.

“We always say if you see downed power lines, which there are here, always assume that they’re live. So never go near them. Stay away from them. We make sure that the scene is safe with our line crews, and then they go to work and assess what needs to be done,” said Communications Coordinator, Tony Benson.

RPU says they are expecting to return the area to full power by this evening.

ABC 6 News will provide additional information when it becomes available.