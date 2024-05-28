Healthcare workers picket for fair wages

SEIU Mayo Picket

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Service Employees International Union are outside Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys campus to push for what they are calling a fair contract for 1,600 healthcare workers

These healthcare workers, who serve patients every day, say they have reached a breaking point. After three months of negotiations, they are deeply disappointed with Mayo Clinic’s failure to offer the wages and benefits they say theyrightfully deserve.

Since February 29, negotiators have asked for mandatory overtime, better training processes, and floating holidays. But wages are the number one issue on everyone’s mind.

“Many of our wages are years behind the market. We have members of my classification that, while working short-staffed every single night, are getting paid less than they would to jump to a local nursing home,” explains Mike Szynall, a PCA at Saint Marys Campus.

Mayo is offering SEIU employees at Saint Marys a 3.5% raise for the first year of the contract and a 1.5% raise for the next two years. This is nowhere near the 6% agreement reached for SEIU employees doing the same jobs at the Mayo Clinic Methodist campus just months ago.

“The fact that we’ve been bargaining for so long and they’ve barely moved is really insulting to us. We’re, we just, we need that $20 minimum wage,” says Hallie Wallace, the SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa’s lead bargainer.

Workers say that without high enough wages, the hospital will continue to face short staffing, leading to what they predict will be worse care for patients.