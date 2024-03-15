SEIU and Mayo Clinic reach tentative agreement for Methodist Campus employees

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – After months of negotiations, the Service Employees International Union and Mayo Clinic have reached a tentative agreement on a contract involving wage increases.

Chanting fighting and bargaining, SEIU members are rejoicing in, what they’re calling a victory for fair wages.

“More than just money in the pockets of our membership. It’s hope. It is peace of mind that we will be able to put food on the table and provide for our families and the households that we believe in and that we support,” said union member Taylor Bublitz.

Thursday the union announced a tentative agreement with Mayo Clinic.

The agreement includes:

$20 an hour starting wage

6% wage increase across the board and an 8% increase for employees with 20 plus years of service

Sterile processing technicians and patient care assistants a 9% increase and 11% for those at the 20-year step

All pay will be retroactive to February 1.

Now all that left is for the SEIU members to take it to a vote.

“I am confident that it is going to pass, and bargaining team is confident and has recommended as yes vote to the membership,” said SEIU Healthcare Minnesota and Iowa organizer Hallie Wallace.

In a statement to ABC 6 News Mayo Clinic says, “we are pleased we have reached a tentative agreement with SEIU-represented staff at Methodist Hospital.”

SEIU members say the pay is not only going to help them at home but will also allow them to retain and recruit more employees to provide world-class care to the more than 1.3 million patients treated at Mayo Clinic each year.

“Simply in the fact that staff will not be burned out. Staff won’t becoming to you working a 12-hour day already and then getting to patients. It means we will be working less overtime we will be able to fill seats. It won’t be two people doing the workload of eight people, it will be eight people doing the workload of eight people,” said Bublitz.

SEIU members will vote on this agreement on Tuesday.

But they’re not done yet. The union is still in talks with Mayo about compensation for employees at the Saint Marys campus.