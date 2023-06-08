No charges filed following February 24 city involved snowplow incident

(ABC 6 News) – No charges will be filed against a city of Rochester snowplow driver who was involved in a deadly incident with a pedestrian in SE Rochester on February 24.

The Minnesota State Patrol has completed its investigation into the incident that resulted in the death of 69-year-old Linda Rud. The report indicates that the charges were declined and the City employed driver Jordan Dohrmann, 32 of Rochester, was not criminally charged. Dohrmann was put on administrative leave after the incident.

RELATED: 69-year-old woman killed by snowplow in SE Rochester Friday morning

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the snowplow driver backed over Rud while removing snow from Pinewood Road SE, causing fatal injuries.

There were no other motor vehicles involved in the crash.

The City of Rochester continues to convey its deepest sympathies to the decedent’s loved ones.