New tool to aid in the search for Madeline Kingsbury

(ABC 6 News) – There is a new development in the search for missing Madeline Kingsbury.

According to the social media group, Finding Madeline Kingsbury, Maddi’s family, friends and Law Enforcement have requested any and all property/ landowners in the Winona County, Fillmore County and Houston County who are willing to add a blue check mark on their property to signifying their property can be searched.

The blue check mark image can be placed in a front window or an easily visible location from the street to indicate to volunteers you consent to having your property searched.

Volunteers are ONLY looking for Madeline and or signs of possible disturbances/ anything out of the ordinary that could potentially lead to locating Maddi.

Volunteers will tie a blue ribbon around a mailbox/post indicating to other volunteers and law enforcement that your property has been searched.

There is also an organized water search down the Lanesboro Root River with a team of kayakers scheduled to take place Sunday, if you are interested visit HERE.