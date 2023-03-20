MnDOT to hold public meetings for future construction projects

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will hold public information meetings next week for future construction projects in Olmsted and Dodge Counties.

MnDOT will hold a public meeting on Monday, Mar. 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Pine Island American Legion to discuss improvements to Highway 52 from near the Highway 60 interchange to south of Oronoco.

In addition, on Tuesday, Mar. 28 at Byron City Hall, MnDOT along with partners from Olmsted County, and the cities of Byron and Kasson, will hold a public meeting for the official mapping for future projects along the Highway 14 corridor at the intersections of County State Aid Highway 5 and County State Aid Highway 3. The meeting will be from 5:30 pm. to 7:00 p.m.

Finally, on Thursday, Mar. 30, the public is invited to attend a meeting to learn about the start of construction in April in Kasson for the Highway 57 reconstruction project and the Highway 57 and 16th St. roundabout project. The meeting will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Kasson City Hall.

The Highway 57 project is in the final year of a two-year project scheduled to begin in April and end in July. It includes all reconstruction work from south of Veterans Memorial Hwy/Dodge County Road 34 to south of 1st St. NE, including the roundabout at County Road 34 and the mini roundabout at Main St.

The Highway 57 and 16th St. roundabout project is also scheduled to take place from April to July. The project will entail a roundabout being built at Highway 57 and 16th St. in Kasson, improvements to the watermain, sanitary and storm sewer, improve accessibility for pedestrians and construct a trail connection.