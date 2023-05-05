MN Orchestra continues ‘Common Chords’ residency

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Orchestra continued its ‘Common Chords’ residency in Austin.



The orchestra’s visit was actually supposed to happen back in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Members say they love to be in Austin and being able to celebrate music with the community. Since they were in the nature center, it was only fitting that the performance was focused on pieces that celebrate nature.

“Its just wonderful to be able to celebrate that with this program and to really be able to celebrate a community that has a real strong music tradition and nature tradition for a long time,” said Jay C. Hormel Nature Center Director Luke Reese.

“We chose a special piece that was about nature which is kind of neat and then we picked a couple what I call iconic pieces for the wooden quintet and just some fun piece we knew the kids would enjoy too,” Ellen Smith said.

On Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. at the Austin Public Library, a chamber music performance designed for preschoolers will introduce orchestral instruments to children and feature a narrated musical story. Throughout the week, Orchestra ensembles will visit and perform at area schools.

The performance also marks the first time the orchestra has played at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center .