Minnesota Orchestra to open weeklong “Common Chords” residency in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – After a years-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Orchestra’s Common Chords project returns for a weeklong residence in Austin.

The residency opens on Apr. 30 with a performance from the Austin Symphony Orchestra, and culminates in a May 6 concert with the Minnesota Orchestra at Austin High School.

The week will include more than 18 events at venues across Austin including at City Hall, the Austin Public Library, Gravity Storm Brewery, Paramount Theatre and the SPAM Museum.

The May 6 concert will the only event that is ticketed with prices at $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at the door and in advance at Sweet Reads, Hy-Vee and Coffee House on Main.

Initiated in 2011, Common Chords represents a new chapter in the Minnesota Orchestra’s touring history, through which the Orchestra immerses itself in a single Minnesota community for a week. The program embarked on its first statewide journey in 1907. Since then, the Orchestra has played nearly 700 concerts in more than 60 Minnesota cities. Previous residencies were hosted in Willmar, Hibbing, Bemidji, Detroit Lakes, Mankato and the community of North Minneapolis

