Minnesota Hospital Association on Nurses bill

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota lawmakers agree Mayo Clinic will be exempt from the staffing provision included in the controversial bill – The Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act.

This follows warning from Mayo which says it will pull billions of state investments if the bill is passed. Something governor Tim Walz says isn’t worth the risk.

Minnesota Hospital Association President and CEO Dr. Rahul Korane joined us to talk about this developing story.

Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner says she’s disappointed in the governor and Mayo.